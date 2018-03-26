HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557,028 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.07% of HCP worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HCP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,168,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,869 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in HCP by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,762,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HCP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,470,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,316,000 after acquiring an additional 343,232 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its position in HCP by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,013,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,979,000 after buying an additional 2,336,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo cut their target price on HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on HCP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,463.90, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.54 million. HCP had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.09%.

In other HCP news, insider Kendall K. Young purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $306,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

