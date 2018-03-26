Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,808 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.20% of Brunswick worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,006,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,017,000 after buying an additional 1,689,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,928,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,382,000 after purchasing an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,291,000 after purchasing an additional 276,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brunswick by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,131,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Brunswick by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,810,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,981,000 after purchasing an additional 136,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $182,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick Co. (BC) opened at $58.82 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5,150.12, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

