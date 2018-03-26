ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293,854 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 552,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,398,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,782,000 after buying an additional 300,031 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,570,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,419,000 after buying an additional 1,226,876 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 59,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE OKE) opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,303.49, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $61.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-reduces-position-in-oneok-inc-oke-updated.html.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.