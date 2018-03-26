CorVel Co. (CRVL) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,301,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL) opened at $50.90 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.99, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

