Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $561,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,288.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,650. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ COST) traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $183.13. 536,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,212. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $79,356.26, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. < JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $214.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.76.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

