Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cotiviti were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cotiviti by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cotiviti by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cotiviti in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cotiviti by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cotiviti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. First Analysis downgraded Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cotiviti in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cotiviti in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE COTV) opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,169.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $180,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,279,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,550. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

