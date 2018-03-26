Headlines about Covance (NYSE:CVD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covance earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the healthcare company an impact score of 45.100118810263 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Covance stock remained flat at $$107.07 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,060.00 and a P/E ratio of 33.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Covance (NYSE:CVD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/covance-cvd-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-17-updated.html.

About Covance

Covance Inc is engaged in drug development services. The Company provides a range of early-stage and late-stage product development services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The Company also provides laboratory testing services to the chemical, agrochemical and food industries. The Company operates in two segments: early development services, and late-stage development services.

