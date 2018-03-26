Altice USA (ATUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.49.

Shares of Altice USA (ATUS) traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,812. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 321,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

