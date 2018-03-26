Creatio (CRYPTO:XCRE) Price Hits $0.0061

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Creatio has a total market cap of $124,497.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creatio has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Creatio coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00144191 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000541 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001378 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Creatio Profile

Creatio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam. The official website for Creatio is xcreatio.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creatio is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that offers its users the possibility to create their own cryptocurrency within the wallet. The creation of the coin is done by the team, which only accepts XCRE as a payment method through the official wallet. “

Buying and Selling Creatio

Creatio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Creatio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creatio must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creatio using one of the exchanges listed above.

