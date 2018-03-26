Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) Short Interest Up 117.0% in March

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,648 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the February 28th total of 44,543 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 18,900 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,669.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 55,593 shares of company stock valued at $180,836 over the last 90 days.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 49.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 529,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 399,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 190,322 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 437,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 81,817 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the fourth quarter worth $264,000.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (CIK) traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. 158,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,582. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) Short Interest Up 117.0% in March” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/credit-suisse-am-inc-fund-inc-cik-short-interest-up-117-0-in-march.html.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.