Forterra (FORT) PT Raised to GBX 378 at Credit Suisse Group

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 366 ($5.06) to GBX 378 ($5.22) in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FORT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.73) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.13 ($4.81).

Shares of Forterra stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 295.50 ($4.08). 162,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 193.50 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.75 ($4.25). The company has a market capitalization of $594.31 and a PE ratio of 1,284.78.

About Forterra

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

