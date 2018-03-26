Critical Comparison: American Woodmark (AMWD) and Its Competitors

American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Woodmark to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.56% 17.54% 9.02% American Woodmark Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Risk & Volatility

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Woodmark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Woodmark Competitors 90 351 492 36 2.49

American Woodmark currently has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.15%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 22.99%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Woodmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.03 billion $71.19 million 25.73 American Woodmark Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 35.23

American Woodmark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Woodmark beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces. The product offering of stock cabinets includes approximately 90 door designs in over 20 colors. Stock cabinets consist of cabinet interiors of varying dimensions and construction options, and a maple, oak, cherry, or hickory front frame, door and/or drawer front. The Company’s products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series and Waypoint Living Spaces. The Company’s primary raw materials used include hard maple, soft maple, oak, cherry, and hickory lumber and plywood.

