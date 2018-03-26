Critical Review: Mavenir Systems (MVNR) & DXC Technology (CSC)

Mavenir Systems (NYSE: MVNR) and DXC Technology (NYSE:CSC) are both it services & consulting – nec companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mavenir Systems and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mavenir Systems -36.45% -68.72% -35.57% DXC Technology 7.42% 14.65% 5.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mavenir Systems and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mavenir Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A DXC Technology 0 2 2 0 2.50

DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given DXC Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than Mavenir Systems.

Dividends

DXC Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mavenir Systems does not pay a dividend. DXC Technology pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mavenir Systems and DXC Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mavenir Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.97) -18.05 DXC Technology N/A N/A N/A ($0.34) -202.97

DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mavenir Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Mavenir Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mavenir Systems Company Profile

Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir) is a provider of software-based telecommunications networking solutions. The Company’s solutions enable mobile service providers to deliver Internet protocol (IP)-based voice, video, communications and messaging services to subscribers across the world. The Company’s product categories include Voice and Video, and Enhanced Messaging. The Voice and Video product category includes Telephony Application Server (TAS), Voice over long term evolution (LTE) Interworking Function (VoLTE IWF), Media Resource Function (MRF), Mobility Application Server (MAS), Call Session Control Function (CSCF), Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Unified Access Gateway (UAG), Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC). The Enhanced Messaging product category includes Rich Messaging Server (RMS), Messaging Routers and Gateways, Presence and Resource List Service (PRS) and XML Document Management System (XDMS).

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company provides digital information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company provides a range of services, including analytics, applications, business process, cloud and workload, consulting, enterprise and cloud applications, security, and workplace and mobility. The Company offers a portfolio of analytics services, to provide insights and accelerate users’ digital transformation. Its analytics services and solutions include Data Discovery Experience, Data Workload Optimization and Managed Business Intelligence Services. The Company addresses analytic solution needs to run the business, including customer analytic services, warranty analytics, predictive maintenance analytics, social intelligence analytics, healthcare analytics, insurance analytics, data pipeline and operations, banking analytics, airline analytics and operational analytics. The Company also offers e-commerce, finance and administration products and services.

