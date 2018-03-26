Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) & Xura (NASDAQ:MESG) Critical Analysis

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ: HMNY) and Xura (NASDAQ:MESG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Helios and Matheson Analytics and Xura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xura 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helios and Matheson Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 438.72%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and Xura’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics $6.76 million 19.02 -$7.38 million ($4.59) -0.65 Xura N/A N/A N/A ($1.55) N/A

Xura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helios and Matheson Analytics. Helios and Matheson Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and Xura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics -1,272.83% -2,850.78% -411.49% Xura -37.80% -54.10% -12.53%

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Xura Company Profile

Xura, Inc. (Xura) is a United States-based provider of digital communications services. The Company offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global communications across a range of mobile devices and platforms. Its digital communications services include Xura Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Xura Rich Communications Suite (RCS), Xura Signaling Fraud Management, Xura Telco-Web Gateways, Xura Communications Suite and Xura Message Controller. Its monetization services include low credit services and value added services. The Company helps communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to navigate and monetize the digital ecosystem through its cloud-based offerings. It also offers Rich Web and Mobile Application Development Framework. The Company helps operators around the world to secure their networks and protect their customers. The Company offers its solutions to people through service providers and enterprises in approximately 140 countries.

