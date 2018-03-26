Contrasting Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tableau Software and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software -21.16% -23.84% -13.89% ChannelAdvisor -13.51% -17.47% -10.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tableau Software and ChannelAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software $877.06 million 7.57 -$185.56 million ($2.36) -34.50 ChannelAdvisor $122.54 million 1.94 -$16.55 million ($0.63) -14.21

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tableau Software. Tableau Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tableau Software has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tableau Software and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software 0 16 11 0 2.41 ChannelAdvisor 0 4 4 0 2.50

Tableau Software currently has a consensus price target of $83.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.27%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Tableau Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Tableau Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Tableau Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Tableau Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows various users, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by various database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides maintenance and support, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ChannelAdvisor

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Its suite of solutions provides customers with a single, integrated user interface to manage their product listings, inventory availability, pricing optimization, search terms, data analytics and other functions. It also offers solutions that allow manufacturers to send their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences directly to authorized resellers.

