Crown Price Down 9% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00017228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. Crown has a market capitalization of $24.13 million and approximately $30,260.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,942.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $897.59 or 0.11355400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00158619 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.01828550 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020634 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002914 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002386 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,721,017 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit and C-CEX. It is not possible to buy Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.