Crystal Clear Price Up 16% Over Last Week (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $281,594.00 and $67.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Crystal Clear token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00719853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012412 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00143692 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00181790 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,123,099 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

