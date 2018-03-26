Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,510.00

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Cthulhu Offerings has a total market capitalization of $30,510.00 and $2,354.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00728326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00148672 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00184575 BTC.

About Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings was first traded on September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,623,317 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official website is cthulhuofferings.tk. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff.

Buying and Selling Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Cthulhu Offerings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cthulhu Offerings must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cthulhu Offerings using one of the exchanges listed above.

