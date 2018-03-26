Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ctrip.Com International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7072309320222 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ CTRP) traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $23,999.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.85. Ctrip.Com International has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

