Curecoin (CURE) Reaches Market Cap of $6.20 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $22,088.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003301 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.01832030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005098 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015115 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001169 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,856,307 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

