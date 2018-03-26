Curtiss-Wright (CW) and Astronics (ATRO) Critical Analysis

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) and Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Curtiss-Wright and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75 Astronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus target price of $135.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Astronics has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Astronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astronics is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Astronics does not pay a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Astronics has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Curtiss-Wright shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Astronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and Astronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion 2.65 $214.89 million $4.81 28.33 Astronics $624.46 million 1.63 $19.67 million $0.65 55.72

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than Astronics. Curtiss-Wright is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright 9.46% 15.46% 7.02% Astronics 3.15% 10.82% 5.65%

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats Astronics on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment’s products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment’s products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment’s products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. Its product lines include lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, systems certification and other products. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for both commercial and military applications.

