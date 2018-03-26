CyberAgent (CYGIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS CYGIY) traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

CyberAgent, Inc operates as an Internet services company in Japan. It offers blogging, community, and game services for smartphones; and operates as an advertising agency specializing in Internet advertising services. The company also develops and provides smartphone games for the platforms of other companies, as well as the game platforms, such as Mobage and Gree, App Store, and Google Play.

