Cyclacel (CYCC) Given News Impact Score of 0.09

News articles about Cyclacel (NASDAQ:CYCC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cyclacel earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 50.0751055965222 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Cyclacel (NASDAQ:CYCC) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.62. Cyclacel has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cyclacel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cyclacel Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

