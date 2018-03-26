DADI (CRYPTO:DADI) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.55 Million

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, DADI has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One DADI token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Gate.io. DADI has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00719382 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00140599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00180185 BTC.

About DADI

DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,652,327 tokens. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DADI’s official message board is medium.com/@daditech. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en.

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DADI must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

