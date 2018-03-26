Dai Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00012513 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Gate.io and OasisDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00718643 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012659 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00140914 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00180432 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 18,626,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Gatecoin and Bibox. It is not currently possible to buy Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

