Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,938,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,606,000 after buying an additional 380,289 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,090.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,176,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,168,000 after buying an additional 3,825,542 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,809,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,888,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,820,000 after buying an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,789,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2,804.43, a PE ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.43. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $952.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.87 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 1.82%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

