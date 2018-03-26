Datawallet Price Up 1.5% This Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $16.44 million and $434,991.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00765991 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00148575 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00184353 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

