Datawallet Hits Market Cap of $16.40 Million (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $16.40 million and $426,573.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00764074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011858 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00148658 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00183712 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

