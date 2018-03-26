Insider Buying: Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Insider Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) insider David Robert Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,680.00.

David Robert Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, David Robert Taylor sold 34,793 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.19, for a total value of C$632,884.67.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 667,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,227. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.19 and a 52 week high of C$19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,750.00, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$203.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Eight Capital increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the company a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

