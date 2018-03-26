Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $377.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.30 million to $382.30 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $369.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $377.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $1.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $238,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,602.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,699. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,206.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,094,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,822,000 after buying an additional 1,010,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 810,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,068,000 after buying an additional 634,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 529,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 389,116 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,681,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,638,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $92.01. 762,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2,937.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

