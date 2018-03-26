DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50,982.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $20.77 million and $50,982.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00022158 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 19,852,646 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,809 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

