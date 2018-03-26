Deere & Company (DE) is Marshfield Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Marshfield Associates lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 7.6% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.23% of Deere & Company worth $116,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Deere & Company from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Deere & Company (DE) traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,957. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The stock has a market cap of $47,920.60, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.92%.

In related news, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $44,128,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,169,825.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary K.W. Jones sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,686,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,397 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,005. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/deere-company-de-position-trimmed-by-marshfield-associates-updated.html.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.