Reviewing Dell Technologies (DVMT) and Its Competitors

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) is one of 418 publicly-traded companies in the “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dell Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

This table compares Dell Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $78.66 billion -$3.73 billion -10.30 Dell Technologies Competitors $2.45 billion $268.29 million 11.53

Dell Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies -4.74% 22.63% 3.19% Dell Technologies Competitors -27.73% -46.55% -3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dell Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dell Technologies Competitors 2386 11215 23003 863 2.60

Dell Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. As a group, “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies have a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Dell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Dell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Dell Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dell Technologies has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dell Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc., formerly Denali Holding Inc., is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware. Its offerings include hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors, as well as third-party software and peripherals. The ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ESG hardware. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a range of products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.