Deluxe (DLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Deluxe (NYSE DLX) traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 262,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,382.45, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.75 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John D. Filby sold 15,900 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,192,341.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Godich sold 3,086 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $228,024.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,307.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,159 shares of company stock worth $3,592,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 78.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

