Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.39% of Autohome worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autohome by 32,489.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 103,317 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Autohome during the third quarter valued at $3,172,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Autohome by 187,278.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 69,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Autohome by 11.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) opened at $85.29 on Monday. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10,078.06, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/deutsche-bank-ag-grows-stake-in-autohome-inc-athm-updated.html.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.