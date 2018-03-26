Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,254 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Quanta Services worth $30,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 370,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Quanta Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Inc (PWR) opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5,105.86, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,254 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/deutsche-bank-ag-increases-holdings-in-quanta-services-inc-pwr-updated.html.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.