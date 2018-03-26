Deutsche Bank Lowers Manitowoc (MTW) Price Target to $32.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.62. 242,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,942. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.19, a P/E ratio of 135.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $151,467.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,154.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $44,128.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,336.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,179 shares of company stock worth $288,486. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,483,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 33.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 376,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 58.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 77,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

