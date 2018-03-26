Deutsche eMark Hits Market Capitalization of $615,236.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $615,236.00 and $3,773.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 43,154,261 coins and its circulating supply is 36,172,285 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.