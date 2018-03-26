DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Cap of $223.17 Million

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhouse, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Cryptopia. DigiByte has a total market cap of $223.17 million and $2.95 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,027,322,943 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bittrex, OKEx, Coinhouse, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, alcurEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

