DigiPulse 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,829.00 (CRYPTO:DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DigiPulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00019117 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. During the last week, DigiPulse has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. DigiPulse has a market cap of $2.12 million and $2,829.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00723177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00181160 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse’s total supply is 16,718,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,641 tokens. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO.

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiPulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

