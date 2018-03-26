DigitalGlobe (DGI) and ORBCOMM (ORBC) Head-To-Head Survey

DigitalGlobe (NYSE: DGI) and ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get DigitalGlobe alerts:

This table compares DigitalGlobe and ORBCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalGlobe $725.40 million 2.95 $26.50 million $0.02 1,720.86 ORBCOMM $254.22 million 2.86 -$61.28 million ($0.84) -11.56

DigitalGlobe has higher revenue and earnings than ORBCOMM. ORBCOMM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalGlobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DigitalGlobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of DigitalGlobe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of ORBCOMM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DigitalGlobe and ORBCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalGlobe 0 1 0 0 2.00 ORBCOMM 0 0 6 0 3.00

DigitalGlobe currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. ORBCOMM has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.18%. Given ORBCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ORBCOMM is more favorable than DigitalGlobe.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalGlobe has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORBCOMM has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalGlobe and ORBCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalGlobe 0.64% 2.40% 0.97% ORBCOMM -24.11% -10.07% -4.61%

Summary

DigitalGlobe beats ORBCOMM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalGlobe Company Profile

DigitalGlobe, Inc. is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers. The Company sells its products and services through a combination of direct and indirect channels, consisting of a global network of resellers, strategic partners and direct enterprise sales to its United States Government and Diversified Commercial customer groups. The Company offers products consisting of imagery from its constellation of satellites, and provides geospatial products and services. The Company processes its imagery to varying levels according to its customers’ specifications and delivers its products using the distribution method.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government. It also provides Automatic Identification System (AIS) data services to assist in vessel navigation and to manage maritime safety for government and commercial customers across the world. It provides its services using various network platforms, including its own constellation of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalGlobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalGlobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.