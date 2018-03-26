DIMCOIN Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Iquant and HitBTC. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $14,002.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00723177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00181160 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,092,475,837 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Iquant and BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to purchase DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.