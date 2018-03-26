Diodes (DIOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sidoti upgraded Diodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Diodes from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.34, a PE ratio of -619.88 and a beta of 0.94. Diodes has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.62 million. Diodes had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,807,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $82,663.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,829 shares of company stock worth $672,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 552,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diodes by 552.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 337,471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 384,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 316,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diodes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,660,000 after acquiring an additional 204,420 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

