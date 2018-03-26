Discovery Communications (DISCK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Discovery Communications stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $7,416.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5,747.1% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

