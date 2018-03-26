district0x (DNT) Trading 50.8% Higher Over Last Week

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, district0x has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, Mercatox and EtherDelta. district0x has a market capitalization of $42.78 million and approximately $23.72 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00716464 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012501 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00146487 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00186725 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta, Liqui, Bittrex, Binance, ChaoEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

