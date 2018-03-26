Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dmc Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.635253615444 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ BOOM) opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01, a PE ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Dmc Global had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.11%.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 20,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc, formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities.

