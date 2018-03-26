Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Domino’s Pizza earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.8683018729846 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.27.

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.28. 632,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,750.08, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $166.74 and a 52 week high of $236.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $891.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.79 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

