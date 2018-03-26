Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) CFO Buys 2,040 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,497.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ DMLP) traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 31,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.76. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 67.07% and a return on equity of 45.99%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 120,957 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 74,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) CFO Buys 2,040 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/dorchester-minerals-l-p-dmlp-cfo-purchases-32497-20-in-stock-updated.html.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.