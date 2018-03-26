DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter worth $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter worth $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter worth $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE DWDP) opened at $63.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146,868.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.82%.

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

