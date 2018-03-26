Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) PT Set at €71.00 by HSBC

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €71.00 ($87.65) target price by HSBC in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €80.70 ($99.63) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.50 ($72.22) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.11 ($97.67).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) opened at €72.10 ($89.01) on Monday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a 52-week high of €107.00 ($132.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42.

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

